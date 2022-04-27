GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

