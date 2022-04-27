GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 464 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

JBHT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.84. 1,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,282. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

