GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,945 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

