GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.69.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.03 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.24. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

