GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 121,794 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 71,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

