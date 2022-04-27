GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

