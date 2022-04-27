GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.03. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

