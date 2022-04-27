GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $587.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

