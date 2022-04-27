GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

PLUG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 144,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

