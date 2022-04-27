GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

