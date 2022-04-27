GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $289.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

