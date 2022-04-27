Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion.Graphic Packaging also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-2.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.91.

GPK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 98,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

