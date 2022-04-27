GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Up 6.5%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.79. 726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 295,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

