Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 2,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 462,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

GRIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $503.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Research analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

