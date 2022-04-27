Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.26

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 12173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

