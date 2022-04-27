Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 22,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,312,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Groupon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $578.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,859,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 793,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,863 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.