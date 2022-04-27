GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

GRWG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 1,855,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 612.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

