Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.45. 149,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,287,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TV. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

