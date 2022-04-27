Gulden Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $3,226.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00257533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

