GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 817,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,956,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,028. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.