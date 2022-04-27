GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

