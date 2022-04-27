GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.30.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

