GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,855. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.