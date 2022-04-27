GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 1,470,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. The company has a market cap of $280.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.