GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 285,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,426. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.