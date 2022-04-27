GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.89. The stock had a trading volume of 308,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,595. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

