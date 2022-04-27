GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 134,069 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2,111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.5% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,742. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

