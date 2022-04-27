Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.