Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. 913,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

