Hamster Trading Down 14.2% This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $447,249.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.68 or 0.07303397 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

