Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 28,500 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.