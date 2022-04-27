Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,686 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.23.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

