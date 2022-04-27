Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 540,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $36,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $134,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,312,000.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

