Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,973 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $120,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 2,394,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,192 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.