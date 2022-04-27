Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 121,656 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,656 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

