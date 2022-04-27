Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 127,096 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $102,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 915,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

HASI stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 655,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

