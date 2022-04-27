Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,651 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.27% of Vail Resorts worth $35,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $254.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.