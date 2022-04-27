Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,900,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 14.84% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eneti by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eneti by 20.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eneti by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter worth about $389,000.

Eneti stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

NETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

