Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,911 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.32% of Nasdaq worth $112,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $161.67. 899,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

