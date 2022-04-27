Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average of $246.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.