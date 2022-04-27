Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $46,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.58 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day moving average is $251.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.