Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.57 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.25% of MSA Safety worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of MSA opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 258.81 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.