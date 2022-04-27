Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.50 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.65% of Overstock.com worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSTK opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.