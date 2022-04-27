Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $33.87 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1,170.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

