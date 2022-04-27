Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $49.32 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.64% of Brunswick worth $49,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Brunswick stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

