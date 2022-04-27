Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $75.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,251 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $75,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

FIS traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 4,156,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.