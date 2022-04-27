Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $95.08 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $95,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.46 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

