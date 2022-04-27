Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,451 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Target were worth $31,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.