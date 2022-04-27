Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 583,300 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.81% of Tripadvisor worth $30,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,737 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,580 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tripadvisor Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.