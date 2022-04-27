Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $84,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.52.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,241,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.